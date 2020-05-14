Advertisers better figure out their post-coronavirus online strategies 'in a hurry,' analysts say

Organizing an online advertising strategy is crucial for retail businesses in a post-coronavirus world — and that's been accelerated by cheaper digital ad buys, according to one analyst.

While shoppers moved online during the pandemic, it has actually become cheaper for businesses to buy digital advertising, as demand has fallen.

"Following the onset of Covid-19, it has not been surprising to see the strength in e-commerce, but what has caught us by greater surprise has been the boon (in) lower priced media — particularly on Facebook — has been toward that acceleration," Michael Levine, a senior research analyst at Pivotal Research Group stated in a note on Tuesday.

"Table stakes is getting your online strategy right — yesterday. If you have not had a cohesive online e-commerce strategy, you better figure one out in a hurry," Levine added in the note, which formed the third part of Pivotal's "How to think about marketing in the post Covid-19 world" report series.

Brands are likely to benefit from free ads on Google, which made product listings on its Google Shopping platform free last month, in a move designed to win e-commerce advertising business from Amazon. Levine called this a "game changer for moving forward e-commerce adoption across the online advertising ecosystem."

Levine highlighted comments from several e-commerce executives as representative of trends. Harley Finkelstein, chief operating officer of e-commerce software company Shopify said retail models were shifting, on its first-quarter earnings call earlier this month: "(The coronavirus) is accelerating the catalyst for people to move from wholesale businesses to direct to consumer businesses and move from businesses that traditionally were only brick and mortar to being more in a brick-and-click sort of model," Finkelstein stated.