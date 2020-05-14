Asia stocks set to slip; Australia jobs data for April ahead

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Thursday following an overnight drop for stocks stateside.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,200 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,130. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,267.05.

Shares in Australia were also set to decline at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 5,366 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,421.90.

On the economic data front, Australia jobs data for April is set to be released at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.