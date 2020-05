An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jim Cramer's favorite Chipotle analyst expects the Mexican food chain's stock to rally more than 20% in the next year.

Piper Sandler's senior research analyst Nicole Miller Regan hiked her price target on Chipotle to $1,100 per share from $850 per share. And Cramer sees a similar upside.