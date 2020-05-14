Op-ed: Diversity gains tumble as women account for 55% of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April

Woman wearing protective face mask (Getty Images)

During high unemployment, 'diversity is disposable'

Yet during periods of high unemployment, diversity goes out the window. It's seen as disposable. Diversity and inclusion programs get gutted. Case in point: In October 2008, as the financial crisis was still unfolding, 39% of HR professionals polled said budgets for diversity and anti-harassment training had already been slashed. The current crisis suggests the damage will be deeper. The United Nations has warned of a "shadow pandemic," with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noting it "is having devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls." The "disproportionate negative effect" on women's employment is "likely to be persistent," and workers who lose jobs are "likely to have less secure employment in the future," according to a new working paper from researchers at Northwestern University, the University of California San Diego and the University of Mannheim.

Stemming the damage

It doesn't have to be this way. I've spent the past two years working with companies and organizations that are trying to close the gender gap. Until the virus struck, we had seen some of the strongest progress in decades. For the first time in 2019, women made up the majority of the college-educated workforce; by early this year, they made up the majority of the entire U.S. workforce. Companies funded programs to entice young women to join male-dominated STEM fields and wooed older professional women who had dropped out to raise kids.

Working mothers have often been shut out of high-paying jobs because of the requirements for face time, long hours and travel. At a time when the CEOs of the most powerful companies in the world are working from their basements, let's acknowledge that remote working and flexibility work.

Those gains are now threatened. But there's still time to stem the damage. At the federal level, it's time to set aside bailout funds not just for companies but for childcare. Congress provided a measure of temporary relief for some families with the stimulus bill, but it barely made a dent. We need a serious conversation about government-funded or subsidized childcare in the way that we have government-funded public schools. Childcare is especially essential for single moms, who make up the vast majority of the 11 million single-parent U.S. households. Single working parents spend more than half of their income on childcare, and daycare in most states costs more than college. With both men and women at home, it's also time — finally — for a serious effort to institute paid maternity or family leave. The United States remains the only industrialized country without it. Paid sick leave is essential as well.

