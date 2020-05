A worker on a an oil drill near New Town, North Dakota.

Oil prices have rebounded from their recent lows and Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs' head of commodities research, says the worst is now over.

"This market appears to have already turned the corner. We are in the inflection right now as we speak," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange." "We do think the market globally will be in a deficit by early June."