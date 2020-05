Sir Richard Branson stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019.

Morgan Stanley suggested that space tourism venture Virgin Galactic should raise new capital, in case the company's plan for beginning regular flights is delayed.

"Investors may want SPCE to expand available liquidity as a matter of sound operational and risk management," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors on Thursday.