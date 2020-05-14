Nelson Peltz says he's bullish on a vaccine, putting new money to work and voting for Trump

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Trian Partners Chief Executive and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that he's deployed the fund's capital in new investments amid the broader market sell-off and is optimistic that a Covid-19 vaccine will be developed before long.

"I'm positive. I think that vaccine is going to come sooner than later," he said. "This thing is no going to last forever. There's still loads of value in the market because the market is primarily a tech market."

Peltz said he was uplifted by a conversation he had with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's chief financial officer. The billionaire investor said the Pfizer exec said the company expects to have three to four potential coronavirus remedies in development by July.

Peltz, also known on Wall Street as an activist investor who often seeks changes at his companies, said he was putting new capital to work and that Trian has "a couple candidates that we really like."

"We like these companies, we think they've been beaten down a bit too much, and we believe there's great value there... I've initiated new positions," he said. Peltz said he didn't want to discuss the two companies yet, but that the recent market sell-off made the equities a compelling buy.

Peltz's comments were in stark contrast to those from other major hedge fund managers.

On Wednesday, Appaloosa Management founder David Tepper told CNBC's "Halftime Report" that this is the second-most overvalued market he has ever seen. Duquesne Family Office's Stanley Druckenmiller said earlier in the week the risk/reward for owning stocks right now is "as bad as I've seen it in my career."

Asked by CNBC's Scott Wapner what he makes of Warren Buffett's warning to investors to remain cautious in their purchases, Peltz said the "Oracle of Omaha" is at liberty to do with his cash as he wishes. But that does mean Trian can't selectively invest in stocks it sees as compelling opportunities, Peltz said.

Buffett said May 2 that while "nothing can basically stop America," investors should be judicious when selecting their investments. "You can bet on America but you have to be careful about how you bet," Buffett said at the time. "Markets can do anything."

But Peltz countered:

"He's entitled to his opinion. I'm entitled to ours. I'm not buying the market: I'm buying specific companies. If this case, two companies that I like very much."

"When they get to the price that I like, which they've been to, then we buy," he said.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.