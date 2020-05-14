So your financial advisor took a PPP loan. Here's what that means for you

In today's environment, it's just about unimaginable that someone would turn down a $40,000 forgivable loan.

Benjamin Brandt, a certified financial planner and president of Capital City Wealth Management in Bismarck, North Dakota, did just that.

He initially applied for the Paycheck Protection Program — a forgivable loan program that's overseen by Treasury and the Small Business Administration — to help cover eight weeks of payroll costs for himself and two employees.

"Seven weeks ago, the economy felt different," Brandt said. "It felt like people might not be back to work indefinitely, so here's this program and use it.

"We are now back to work, and it seems the seas have calmed down a little bit," he said. "We didn't touch our savings or the PPP money, so we gave it back."

Congress may have had the best intentions when it created the small business loan program in the CARES Act: Use at least 75% of the amount borrowed for payroll, and your loan would be forgiven.

In reality, entrepreneurs jockeyed with the likes of Shake Shack and Potbelly to get their slice of the initial $349 billion PPP pie. Both restaurant chains wound up returning the loans they received.

Even firms that successfully obtained funding are running into hurdles: Business owners continue to grapple with unanswered questions of whether they'll be eligible for forgiveness. Further, some laid-off employees now realize that unemployment is paying better than returning to work.