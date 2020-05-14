Stock futures open flat after Thursday's strong gains on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday night following a sharp rally during the regular session as investors awaited several key data sets.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were just below the flatline while S&P 500 futures traded just above breakeven. Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.1% higher.

The Dow rallied more than 300 points while the S&P 500 gained over 1% on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9%. Gains in bank and energy stocks lifted the major indexes while shares of major tech companies such as Apple and Alphabet added to their recently massive gains.

Despite those gains, however, Wall Street was headed for its biggest weekly decline since late March. The Dow and S&P 500 both ended Thursday's session down more than 2% for the week. The Nasdaq had lost nearly 2% week to date.

Those would be the averages' worst weekly performances since the week ending March 20. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell at least 12.6%.

"Given the amount of uncertainty about this crisis that still looms, we should not be surprised by the setbacks we've seen in markets this week," said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group.

Weekly jobless claims for the week ending May 9 totaled nearly 3 million, according to data from the Labor Department. That brings the total number to more than 36 million since the coronavirus crisis began.