Stocks stage wild comeback and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Diana Olick breaks down the new realities facing commercial real estate as offices attempt to bring workers back from lockdowns.
Here's what else you missed today:
Dow jumps more than 300 points to snap a 3-day losing streak, banks rise
Stocks rose on Thursday as gains in bank shares and the oil market offset another dismal round of U.S. unemployment data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 377.37 points higher, or 1.6%, at 23,625.34 after falling more than 450 points earlier in the day. The Dow also snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 climbed 1.15% to 2,852.50. The Nasdaq Composite closer 0.9% higher at 8,943.72. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down over 1% to start off the session.
'Too early to write the epitaph' for office real estate, UBS analyst says
The heads of major companies are touting the viability of their employees working from home for the long term — or even "forever," as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said recently — raising questions about the future of a post-coronavirus office market.
But like other disasters that hit the U.S. office market, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Harvey and Superstorm Sandy, some say it will recover fully from this over time, albeit slightly changed.
Tesla HR to employees: 'Choose not to work, it may impact your unemployment benefits'
Tesla HR boss Valerie Workman warned the company's California employees on Wednesday afternoon that if they are called back to work but choose to stay home due to Covid-19 concerns, they could lose unemployment benefits.
Workman suggested that decision would be up to the state of California and not Tesla.
"Once you are called back, you will no longer be on furlough so if you choose not to work, it may impact your unemployment benefits as determined by your local government agency – and not by Tesla. We completely respect your decision and will support you, without any penalties from us," the email said.