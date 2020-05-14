Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 340,600 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., is facing revenue shortfalls in the tens of billions of dollars, as roughly 1.8 million residents are struggling with unemployment.

The New York Department of Labor has paid approximately $7.4 billion in unemployment claims in the first seven weeks of the Covid-19 epidemic to residents who are out of work, Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said.

As the number of hospitalizations and confirmed cases decline, New York is working towards a phased reopening this week that allows industries at a low risk of spreading the coronavirus to resume operations, Cuomo said Monday.

The statewide stay-at-home order expires Friday, but some regions will be allowed to ease some rules more quickly than others. The areas in upstate New York that are ready to move into phase one of the state's reopening plan are the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.

Phase one will permit these regions to resume manufacturing, construction and agricultural operations as well as curbside pickup or in-store drop-off for retail stores.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. and killed at least 84,136 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there are more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and at least 297,491 fatalities.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.