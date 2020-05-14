Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The Dow gained 377.37 points, or 1.62%, to close at 23,625.34. The S&P 500 climbed 1.15% to close at 2,852.50. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.91% to 8,943.72. The Dow snapped a three-day losing streak as bank shares and oil prices offset more dismal jobs data.

The Labor Department reported a total of 2.981 million Americans filed unemployment insurance during the week ending May 9. The number came in worse than expectations of 2.7 million new claims, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. The new claims also brought the coronavirus crisis total to nearly 36.5 million over the past two months, by far the biggest loss in U.S. history.