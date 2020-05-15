China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak

A worker works on the production line of a cotton spinning company in Hai'an City, Jiangsu Province, China on May 14, 2020.

China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerged from its coronavirus lockdown.

That was faster than the 1.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll on analysts and followed a 1.1% fall in March.

After months of lockdowns, China is slowly reopening its economy as the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland has come under control.

However, it continues to face major challenges in recovery as the pandemic has now swept the globe, affecting other major economies and trading partners.

The National Bureau of Statistics said China's economy was recovering but still faced many challenges as the coronavirus spread globally.

China's economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time since at least 1992.

Producer prices saw their sharpest fall in four years earlier this week, showing weakening industrial demand.

Many Chinese factories are grappling with slashed or canceled overseas orders after reopening as global demand stays tepid.