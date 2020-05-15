International Olympic Committee sets aside $800 million for loans, payments linked to pandemic

The Olympic Rings pictured in front of the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on March 22, 2020.

The IOC set aside $800 million on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.

It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.

"We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the games," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.

A sum of $150 million will be available to make loans to sports governing bodies and more than 200 eligible national Olympic committees. They have cash flow issues while unable to organize events and were due to get payments this year for the Tokyo Games, which are now scheduled to open in July 2021.

The loan program is being run with Switzerland's federal government, which announced aid Wednesday for Olympic sports federations based in the country. The IOC will put up half the money for those loans, and federal and state authorities provide 25% each.