Coronavirus live updates: Drive-in theaters offer haven; Slovenia declares an end to pandemic

Wall Street is getting a fresh look at the retail sector Friday morning, with April sales posting another record drop. Restaurants, bars and non-grocery retailers are just starting to reopen in parts of the country — with varying levels of safety measures in place. In Washington, the House of Representatives is set to vote on a new $3 trillion relief bill later in the day, and sources tell CNBC the White House would likely support a second round of stimulus checks for Americans. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.4 million

Global deaths: At least 302,493

US cases: More than 1.4 million

US deaths: At least 85,906 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

8:32 am: Denmark records zero Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

An aerial photo of the famous Nyhavn tourist area with empty streets during the coronavirus precautions in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 1, 2020. Rasmus Degnbol | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Denmark recorded zero deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours for the first time in more than two months, Reuters reported. The Scandinavian country confirmed 78 new cases to bring the national tally to 10,791. The death toll stands at 537, and the number of hospitalizations across the country fell by 10 to 137, according to Reuters. —Sara Salinas

8:30 am: Retail sales plunge 16.4% in April

April retail sales fell a record 16.4%, as the coronavirus pandemic largely kept brick-and-mortar shops closed. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected sales to plunge by 12.3%, compared with a previous record drop in March. Non-essential businesses were shuttered in wide swaths across the country during the crisis. Some states are just starting to reopen shops and non-grocery retailers for business or for curbside pickup. —Sara Salinas

7:42 am: Former FDA chief on what experts know about unique symptoms in children

7:37 am: Drive-ins offer haven for moviegoers, as traditional theaters stay shuttered

GP: Coronavirus Drive-in cinema opens in Kaliningrad, Russia, amid COVID-19 pandemic 200508 Vitaly Nevar | TASS via Getty Images

Once a dying piece of Americana, drive-ins have become a haven for moviegoers during the coronavirus pandemic. While traditional movie theaters have been closed due to social distancing restrictions, drive-ins have been able to show films. Although, it's estimated that only 30 are open out of the 330 locations still operating. Jim Kopp, owner of the Family Drive-in Theater in Stephens City, Virginia, said his theater keeps cars 10 feet apart and all of his ticketing and concession sales are now done online or through an app. "It has changed the way we are doing business in that everything is online," he said. "It is a contactless type of process." The drive-ins restrooms are also sanitized after each use, which has led to longer-than-average lines. —Sarah Whitten

7:30 am: Slovenia becomes first European country to call an end to the coronavirus pandemic