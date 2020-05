This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper built a stake of more than $100 million in a prominent social media company during the first three months of the year even as he trimmed his holdings in other tech giants.

Tepper's Appaloosa Management released its positions from the end of the first quarter, showing a fund with just under $3.3 billion in equity positions and five holdings of greater than $300 million.