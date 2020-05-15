What to watch today: Dow set to drop on U.S.-China concerns and terrible retail sales

BY THE NUMBERS

Denny's (DENN) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, even as the restaurant chain's revenue tumbled 36% from a year earlier. Denny's streamlined its menu as the pandemic spread, and emphasized curbside delivery and shareable family meal packs. VF Corp. (VF), the maker of North Face apparel and Vans shoes, earned an adjusted 10 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share below estimates. Revenue also missed analysts' forecasts and VF said it sees current-quarter revenue falling a little more than 50% this quarter, but it does intend to continue paying its dividend. Dillard's (DDS) reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, and the retailer announced plans to reopen 116 stores and five clearance centers next week. Office Depot (ODP) plans to cut more than 13,000 jobs and close an undetermined number of stores by the end of 2023. The office supplies retailer said the restructuring could save it as much as $860 million. DraftKings (DKNG) posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, although revenue grew 30% from a year ago despite the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down sports events. The sports betting company does not expect a virus-related impact on its longer-term projections. JD.com (JD), the China-based e-commerce retailer, beat estimates by a wide margin on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, with annual active customer accounts up 24.8% from a year ago and mobile active daily users up 46%. Applied Materials (AMAT) fell 5 cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share. The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment's revenue also came in short of forecasts. The company said it expected to recoup any pandemic-related lost sales during the second half of the year. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) posted a smaller loss for its latest quarter, with sales of cannabis jumping 39% from a year ago as customers in the U.S. and Canada stockpiled products ahead of virus-related lockdowns.

