Global sports will likely take a $60 billion hit from the coronavirus: Sportradar

The "unprecedented" impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on the sports industry will be felt throughout the year, a sports data analytics company told CNBC this week.

Mass gatherings including live sporting events have been canceled and postponed since March in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 302,468 people and sickened more than 4.4 million worldwide.

"That impact will be felt across the year with an estimated downturn of probably between 50% and 60% on the global sports economy," said David Lampitt, managing director of sports partnerships at Sportradar.

"That's a hit of probably $60 billion globally," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Friday.

While matches can't be watched in person for now, there's still "huge pent-up desire" for live sports, he said. "There's pent-up demand from the last two months of just, the lack of action."