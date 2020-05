This story is CNBC Pro subscribers only.

Hedge fund manager Chase Coleman's Tiger Global fund made several big moves with stay-at-home stocks during the first quarter, including dumping all its shares in one digital communication company.

Coleman worked under legendary investor Julian Robertson, who closed his Tiger Management fund in 2000 and gave Coleman $25 million to start his own fund. He has since burnished his own reputation as a growth investor, specifically with tech stocks.