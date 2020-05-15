Here's what Jana's Barry Rosenstein, a top activist investor, is buying now

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Jana Partners' Barry Rosenstein is a top activist investor in the industry who famously pushed Whole Foods into the arms of e-commerce giant Amazon.

Rosenstein's hedge fund grew popular from its double digit returns in the years following its inception in 2001, however, it has seen lackluster performance recently. Rosenstein oversees about $5 billion as of 2019.

Here are Rosenstein's latest stock picks, including new positions in an industrial equipment maker and a software company.