Hong Kong watchdog says claims of police brutality should not be used as 'political weapon'

Hong Kong police use pepper-spray as a fight breaks out between pro-democracy protesters who were carrying a mock coffin and another man early morning in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong on October 1, 2019, as intense protests were expected on the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding.

Accusations of police brutality must not be used as "a weapon of political protest", Hong Kong's police watchdog said in a report on Friday, adding that the Chinese-ruled city appeared to be getting dragged into an "era of terrorism".

The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) said its report did not tackle the individual accountability of officers, but recommended a review of guidelines for the use of tear gas and training for officers in public order policing.

The IPCC studied officers' behavior in the months after June 2019, a period in which the Asian financial hub was roiled by some of the biggest and most violent demonstrations in decades.

"It cannot be over-emphasised that allegations of police brutality must not be made a weapon of political protest," the report said.

"That is a legal and not a political matter."

In comments on one of the most controversial events during the protests last year, the IPCC said it did not find evidence of police collusion with gang members during a mob attack on July 21 in Yuen Long district.

The report, however, did identify deficiencies in police deployment and other actions during the incident, in which an armed mob of white-shirted men beat up black-shirted anti-government protesters and ordinary people.

The Yuen Long attack fueled more protests and intensified a backlash against police who some accused of a delayed response to the mob violence.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have accused police of a disproportionate use of force and other abuses in handling the pro-democracy demonstrations.

Police have repeatedly said they were reactive and exercised restraint in the face of high levels of violence.

The protests started as a campaign against a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial but evolved into broader calls for greater democracy and an independent enquiry into police action, separate from the IPCC's.