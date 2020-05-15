Stock market live updates: Dow futures down 200, retail sales ahead, China tensions

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, April 26, 2020.

The Trump administration on Friday took action to prevent shipments of semiconductors to China's telecom giant Huawei Technologies. The Commerce Department said it was changing an export rule to "strategically target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain U.S. software and technology." The company has for months been in the crosshairs of a broader U.S.-China trade battle and the latest announcement is likely to take a toll on the globe's second-largest smartphone maker. — Franck

U.S. stock futures pointed to losses to start the regular session Friday as investors braced for what's expected to be a grim report on April's retail sales at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will provide a key insight into U.S. household spending in recent weeks. Wall Street is also monitoring U.S.-China relations after the White House took action to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from the world's chipmakers. The move could, in tandem the administration's prior move to ban federal retirement investment in Chinese stocks, lead to renewed angst between the globe's two economic superpowers. — Franck

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

