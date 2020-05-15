Tesla considers building its next factory in Austin or Tulsa

Workers walk outside the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Tesla has zeroed in on two locations in Texas and Oklahoma as possible homes for a new final assembly plant, according to a source intimately familiar with the site search.

This week Tesla executives visited two locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma to see if they would be the right place for Tesla's fifth Gigafactory. Another possible location for Tesla's next plant is Austin, Texas, a source familiar with the search told CNBC.

The website Elektrek previously reported Tesla CEO Elon Musk had decided the next Gigafactory will be in Austin, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for Tesla declined to comment on questions about Tesla's search for a location of the next Gigafactory.

Both Tulsa and Austin meet the requirements for Tesla's next final assembly plant, which Musk has said will be the company's "Cybertruck" Gigafactory. The mid-sized cities have strong manufacturing workforces and their location in the central U.S. would help support vehicle production for states in the midwest and eastern U.S.

While Tulsa and Austin are two cities being considered for the next Gigafactory, Tesla may also be evaluating other locations around the country.