Watch live: Trump discusses coronavirus vaccine efforts

President Donald Trump on Friday is set to deliver remarks at the White House about his administration's efforts to develop an effective vaccine for the coronavirus.

The administration's push to quickly find a vaccine, dubbed "Operation Warp Speed," will be led by former pharmaceutical executive Moncef Slaoui and four-star Army Gen. Gustave Perna, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing a White House official.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News earlier Friday that Trump will formally announce two health leaders involved in the vaccine-development efforts during his remarks, which are set to be delivered in the Rose Garden.

Conway also said that "public and private partnerships will be involved" in the project, and added that the military will be involved in efforts to deploy the vaccine once it is developed.

