Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 4.4 million people worldwide and killed at least 302,493, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Costa Rica officials will join the press conference to outline a new worldwide access initiative for Covid-19 health technologies.

On Wednesday, WHO officials warned global leaders that easing coronavirus restrictions and reopening the economy too quickly could lead to a "vicious cycle" of economic and health disasters.

"This is what we all fear, is a vicious cycle of public health disaster followed by economic disaster followed by public health disaster followed by economic disaster," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said at a press conference.

Ryan added that the coronavirus outbreak is still raging and will be officially categorized as a pandemic for some time.

"There's a long, long way to go before there are going to be any bells unrung in this response. I think we need to be clear about that," he said.

Many countries are working to find "a new normal" as they try to control the resurgence of Covid-19 cases while reopening the economy.

