Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
VIDEO4:2904:29
Russ Koesterich on state of the markets
Closing Bell

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 60 points

The Dow gained  60.8 points, or 0.25%, to close at 23,685.42. The S&P 500 advanced 0.39% to 2,863.70. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.79% to 9,014.56. Stocks alternated between gains and losses as investors pored through a slew of economic data and grappled with rising U.S.-China tensions.

Biggest retail sales drop ever

U.S. monthly retail sales fell by 16.4% in April, a record. So-called core retail sales — which exclude auto, gas, food and building materials sales — dropped 15.3%. Meanwhile, The Trump administration moved to block semiconductor shipments to Chinese company Huawei. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese state-run publication Global Times, tweeted on Friday that China would "restrict or investigate" U.S. companies including Qualcomm, Cisco Systems and Apple if the U.S. takes further action to block Huawei's supply chain. To be sure, a turnaround in retail stocks and gains in oil prices — along with better-than-expected consumer sentiment data — helped offset the concerns over consumer spending and trade.

Retail stocks rise, chipmakers fall

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF  advanced 1.97% as shares of Gap and Nordstrom both gained 6% and 4.87%, respectively. Best Buy rose 1.84% while Kohl's advanced 5.09%. Chipmaker stocks fell broadly, however. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF slid 2.28% as AMD and Micron dropped 0.57% and 2.89%, respectively.

What happens next?

Under Armour, Marriott and Simon Property are scheduled to report earnings on Monday.

