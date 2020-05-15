WTO chief Roberto Azevedo to depart a year early

World Trade Organization head Roberto Azevedo will step down a year earlier than planned in August, he said on Thursday, in a surprise move as the trade body struggles to rein in global tensions and coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 62-year-old Brazilian has been director-general since 2013 and is serving a second term that was due to conclude at the end of August 2021.

Azevedo said he had taken a "personal decision" after talking with his family and that his move was not due to health reasons or specific political ambitions.

In a text of remarks to the WTO's members, Azevedo said he thought it was also in the best interests of the organization.

"As members start to shape the WTO's agenda for the new post-Covid realities, they should do so with a new director-general," he told a virtual WTO meeting on Thursday afternoon.

His departure comes as the 25-year-old body's role in settling disputes has been undermined after its Appellate Body was paralyzed in December by Washington's decision to block the appointment of judges.

Asked about Azevedo's departure, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "OK with it," telling reporters the WTO was "horrible."

"We've been treated very badly," he said. "They treat China as a developing nation. Therefore China gets a lot of the benefits that the U.S. doesn't get."

Senator Josh Hawley, a fellow Republican, this week introduced a resolution to withdraw from the WTO, blaming it for favoring China and "hollowing out American industry."