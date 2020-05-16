Coronavirus live updates: U.S. House passes historic relief package

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
8:42 am ET — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus relief package worth $3 trillion on Friday night as lawmakers struggle to find common ground about how to respond to the pandemic that's ravaged the American economy.
The Republican-led Senate opposes the Democrat-led House's legislation, and the White House has pledged to veto it in any case.
The historic spending proposal includes nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments; a second distribution of direct payments worth $1,200 per person and up to $6,000 per household; hazard pay of $200 billion for essential workers; and $75 billion in virus testing efforts, among other things.
For more details, read Jacob Pramuk's CNBC article here. — Elisabeth Butler Cordova
8:35 am ET — Germany is preparing an aid package worth 57 billion euros ($62 billion) in an effort to support municipalities through the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a document from the finance ministry.
The package is reportedly designed to help towns and cities stabilize their finances, with extra relief for municipalities heavily indebted as a result of the pandemic.
On Friday, Europe's growth engine reported its economy shrank by 2.2% in the first three months of the year. That marked Germany's sharpest economic contraction since the first three months of 2009 when it was in the throes of the global financial crisis. — Sam Meredith
