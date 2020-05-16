Coronavirus live updates: U.S. House passes historic relief package

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.56 million

Global deaths: At least 308,000

U.S. cases: More than 1.44 million

U.S. deaths: At least 87,500 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

House passes historic relief package

8:42 am ET — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus relief package worth $3 trillion on Friday night as lawmakers struggle to find common ground about how to respond to the pandemic that's ravaged the American economy. The Republican-led Senate opposes the Democrat-led House's legislation, and the White House has pledged to veto it in any case. The historic spending proposal includes nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments; a second distribution of direct payments worth $1,200 per person and up to $6,000 per household; hazard pay of $200 billion for essential workers; and $75 billion in virus testing efforts, among other things. For more details, read Jacob Pramuk's CNBC article here. — Elisabeth Butler Cordova

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, wears a protective mask during a news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Germany said to prepare $62 billion aid package for virus-hit towns