Texas coronavirus cases tick higher as state forges ahead with reopening

Men receive haircuts as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare | Reuters

Coronavirus cases are rising in Texas as the state plans more steps to restart its devastated economy during the pandemic. After new reported cases rose by about 1,000 per day in mid-April, they started to climb in May, reaching a new single-day high of about 1,450 on Thursday. While Texans moved more freely around the state after it allowed stores and restaurants to reopen on May 1 with capacity restrictions, the figures could reflect improving testing capacity. Cases are "definitely increasing but it's not to the point where it's overwhelming our health care system," said Dr. Brian Reed, professor and chair of the department of clinical sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine.

When Texas partially rebooted its economy at the start of the month, it became the most populous state to do so up to that point. Along with the other largely Republican-led states that lifted restrictions designed to slow the pandemic in late April and early May, Texas looked to buoy a state economy wrecked after most businesses closed their doors. Texas will next allow businesses such as gyms to open on Monday with capacity limits.

The decision comes with immense risk. Experts say more freedom of movement leads to expectations of increased infections — though people's decisions to continue distancing and wear face coverings in public could limit the spread. This week, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Congress that states could see "little spikes that might turn into outbreaks" if they restart their economies too soon. In Texas, roughly 1.8 million people have filed for jobless benefits in the last seven weeks. That comes out to 9.2% of workers covered by the state's unemployment program.