Health officials issue dire warnings; FBI scrutinizes senators' stock sales: This week's recap and best reads

Jackie Guarneri of Hudson enjoyed beers with friends at Jonesy's Local Bar on the first day of the bar reopening in Hudson. Bars, restaurants and everything else is reopening in Wisconsin after the state Supreme Court struck down the state's stay-at-home order Thursday May 14, 2020 in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Top health officials spent the week issuing dire warnings about the threat the coronavirus pandemic still poses to the United States, even as states continued to ease stay-at-home orders.



White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that reopening too soon without widespread testing and contact tracing could result in new outbreaks that cause needless suffering and death.

Fauci had to testify for the Senate hearing via videoconference from quarantine after he was exposed to a White House aide who tested positive for the virus, raising questions about social-distancing protocols in the West Wing.

The following day, President Donald Trump dismissed Fauci's warnings as unacceptable. That evening, the Wisconsin Supreme Court brushed aside health officials concerns and overturned the state's stay-at-home order as unlawful, ruling in favor of a lawsuit filed by the Republican lawmakers. Hours later, crowds were drinking at bars without face masks.

Ousted federal vaccine scientist Dr. Rick Bright used more even dire language than Fauci when he warned Congress that the coronavirus pandemic could prove more devastating than the 1918 flu, which killed at least 50 million people globally, and said the U.S. risked "the darkest winter in modern history" if the nation's leaders didn't mount a better response.

Tesla also reopened its car plant in Fremont in defiance health orders by local authorities and faced a police inspection. So far, the company hasn't faced any penalties. Trump posted his support for Musk via Twitter.



A scandal over senators dumping stocks in the early days of the pandemic heated up this week when the FBI seized Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone in a criminal investigation. The Republican from North Carolina subsequently stepped down as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.



The NYSE plans to partially reopen its trading floor after Memorial Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.65% on the week, while the S&P 500 finished up 0.39% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.79%.

Those are the headlines. Here are CNBC's best deep dives from the week.