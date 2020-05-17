Coronavirus live updates: Brazil surpasses Spain and Italy in total confirmed cases

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 4.6 million

Global deaths: At least 311,425

Most cases reported: United States (more than 1.4 million), Russia (272,042), United Kingdom, (241,461), Brazil (233,142) and Spain (230,698) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:32 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:25 am: China reports 5 new cases, no additional deaths

China's National Health Commission said there were five new coronavirus cases in the past day. Two of those cases were "imported," while the remaining three were detected in the northeastern province of Jilin, said NHC. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 82,947, according to the commission. The country's death toll remained at 4,634, said NHC. Jilin province has experienced a resurgence in cases. Last week, Shulan — a city in the province — reported new cases for the first time in more than 70 days. That prompted authorities to reinstate some restrictions, such as closing sporting facilities and libraries, and halting some train services. — Yen Nee Lee

9:05 am: Brazil surpasses Spain and Italy in total confirmed cases