Coronavirus live updates: Brazil surpasses Spain and Italy in total confirmed cases

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:32 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission said there were five new coronavirus cases in the past day. Two of those cases were "imported," while the remaining three were detected in the northeastern province of Jilin, said NHC.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 82,947, according to the commission. The country's death toll remained at 4,634, said NHC.
Jilin province has experienced a resurgence in cases. Last week, Shulan — a city in the province — reported new cases for the first time in more than 70 days. That prompted authorities to reinstate some restrictions, such as closing sporting facilities and libraries, and halting some train services. — Yen Nee Lee
Brazil's total confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease surpassed that of Spain and Italy to become the fourth largest in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil now has 233,142 in cumulative confirmed cases after adding 14,919 new infections in the last 24 hours, reported Reuters, citing the country's health ministry. Only the U.S., Russia and the U.K. have reported higher numbers of confirmed infections compared to Brazil, Hopkins data showed.
Reuters also reported that the death toll in Brazil rose to 15,633 — 816 more than the previous day. — Yen Nee Lee
