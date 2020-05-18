Asia stocks little changed; Fed Chair Powell assesses prospects of U.S. economic recovery

Stocks in Asia were little changed in Monday morning trade as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy stateside may need a coronavirus vaccine to fully recover.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.13% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.18%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, dipped fractionally.

Meanwhile in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.08% higher.

Investors watched for reaction to Powell's recent comments to CBS' "60 Minutes."

"Assuming there's not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you'll see the economy recover steadily through the second half of the year," the central bank chief said. However, he added that "for the economy to fully recover ... that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine."