Companies in Asia Pacific are having a really hard time getting paid, survey shows

A Hong Kong theme restaurant, a popular spot amongst local young people, is closed amid concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 26, 2020 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A large proportion of companies in Asia Pacific have been facing issues of unpaid receivables and late payments over the last three years, an industry survey found.

According to the survey by credit insurance company Euler Hermes, 73% of respondents have "endured different levels of unpaid receivables" in the past three years while 82% of them suffered from delayed payments in the same period.

Among those respondents, 8% and 22% respectively added that they "frequently" suffered from those payment trends.

The survey of 171 chief financial officers and financial directors was conducted between December 2019 and February 2020, "at the time when Asia Pacific economies were impacted by the triple whammy of U.S.-China trade feud, the prolonged social unrest that handed Hong Kong its first annual recession in a decade, and the Covid-19 pandemic which has begun to completely alter the global economic landscape," Euler Hermes noted.

Nearly 36% of respondents said they minimized exposure to less creditworthy customers, the most common method employed by companies to mitigate risks associated with trading at a time of heightened economic uncertainty, the survey found.