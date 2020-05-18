UK aims to roll out coronavirus vaccine for 30 million Britons by September

In this picture taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer works at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing.

The U.K. could roll out 30 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine as early as September, according to the British government.

In an announcement on Sunday, the government said the U.K. would be the first country to be given access to a vaccine being developed at Oxford University, should it prove successful in clinical trials.

The university announced in April that it had entered a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca, which would see the pharmaceutical giant manufacture and distribute the vaccine globally.

At the time, AstraZeneca said researchers at the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group would know by July whether their vaccine – which began human trials on April 24 – was effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

Most experts agree that it would take between 12 to 18 months for a safe-to-use vaccine to be rolled out to the market.

U.K. Business Secretary Alok Sharma unveiled £65.5 million ($79 million) in fresh government funding for the project on Sunday, with the government announcing that AstraZeneca would work to make up to 30 million doses of the vaccine available for people in the U.K. by September if trials were successful.

The September roll out would come as part of an agreement with AstraZeneca to deliver 100 million doses in total across Britain.