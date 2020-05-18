Disney taps two company veterans to head-up parks and streaming businesses

Disney said Monday that it tapped new leaders to oversee its parks and its streaming services.

Josh D'Amaro, who previously was the president of Walt Disney World Resort, was named chairman of parks, experiences and consumer products. He is taking the mantle from Bob Chapek, who was promoted to CEO of the company, in late February.

Additionally, 23-year veteran of the Disney company, Rebecca Campbell will take over as chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international division. The company's previous head of streaming, Kevin Mayer, is now set to become TikTok's chief executive.

Campbell has held leadership roles across Disney's media, international and parks businesses and most recently served as president of Disneyland Resort.

As chairman of direct-to-consumer, she will oversee the company's global streaming businesses, including Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar.

The company also mentioned several other changes within Disney's parks leadership, including:

Jeff Vahle has been named president of Walt Disney World Resort. He previously was the president of Disney Signature Experiences.

Ken Potrock is now the president of Disneyland Resort. He had served as president of consumer products previously.

Kareem Daniel has been named president of consumer products, gaming and publishing. Daniel was formerly the president of Walt Disney Imagineering Operations, product creation, publishing and games.

Thomas Mazloum is now the president of Disney Signature Experiences. He had been Disney's senior vice president of resort and transportation operations at Walt Disney World Resort.

In his new role, D'Amaro will oversee Disney's travel and leisure business, which includes six theme parks and a cruise line, as well as Disney's global consumer products operations, which include toys, apparel, home goods and games, as well as Disney publishing and its stores and e-commerce site.

D'Amaro joined the Walt Disney Company in 1998 at the Disneyland Resort and has severed as senior vice president of commercial strategy for Walt Disney World Resort and led its resorts and transportation operations. He also held the position of vice president of Disney's Animal Kingdom as it underwent its biggest expansion in its history.

He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Georgetown University.