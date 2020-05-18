FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman and al-Qaida

A general view of the atmosphere at the Pensacola Naval Air Station following a shooting on December 06, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. The second shooting on a U.S. Naval Base in a week has left three dead plus the suspect and seven people wounded.

The FBI said Monday that it found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray held a news conference to announce developments in the shooting late last year at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

On December 6, Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight others at Pensacola Naval Air Station. The 21-year-old gunman was fatally shot during the attack.

The Justice Department had previously asked Apple to help extract data from two iPhones that belonged to the gunman, including one that authorities say Alshamrani damaged with a bullet after being confronted by law enforcement.

"We received, effectively, no help from Apple," FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday. "The crucial evidence on the killer's phones was kept from us, we did all that investigating, not knowing what we do know now, valuable intelligence about what to ask, what to look for."

Apple said it "produced a wide variety of information associated with the investigation" and provided "gigabytes of information" including "iCloud backups, account information and transactional data for multiple accounts."

"We have always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys," the company said in a statement in January. "Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers," the tech giant added.

Read more: Apple refuses government's request to unlock Pensacola shooting suspect's iPhones

The contacts between the shooter and the al-Qaida operative were discovered on the shooter's phone.

Law enforcement officials left no doubt that Alshamrani was motivated by jihadist ideology, saying he visited a New York City memorial to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and posted anti-American and anti-Israeli messages on social media just two hours before the shooting.

"This was an act of terrorism," Barr said during a news conference in January. "The evidence showed that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology. During the course of the investigation, we learned that the shooter posted a message on Sept. 11 of this year stating, 'The countdown has begun."'

Saudi Arabia provided "complete and total support" to the American investigation of the incident, Barr added.