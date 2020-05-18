Time, trust and 'hair traffic controllers': How two small businesses are getting back to work

As cities and states begin to reopen for business, franchisees are laying out their plans for operating in a new socially distanced world, where coronavirus remains a risk. Beyond worrying about the safety of workers and guests, there are potential liability concerns and the biggest question of all: will consumers feel safe enough to patronize restaurants, hair salons and other businesses that bring people in close proximity to one another. To improve the odds, business owners are getting creative. Daniel Halpern owns 35 TGI Friday's restaurants across the country from Los Angeles to the Carolinas, as well as 15 airport locationss. He's preparing to reopen his first store for dining in Georgia this Tuesday with "cautious optimism." Halpern said he's taken cues from the government's guidelines and will have his restaurants outfitted with proper personal protective equipment, sanitizing equipment and temperature checks for workers and guests, but he recognizes more might be needed to persuade cautious diners back in. "One of the things that we're going to do is require our guests to wear a mask. If they don't have a mask, we'll sell them a mask. If they spend over a certain amount of money in the restaurant, we'll certainly give them the mask for free," Halpern said. "We want to protect the health of our guests, we certainly want to be kind of a value-added participant in the country of trying to reduce the curve." Aside from that, Halpern said his restaurants will work to earn the trust of guests back again.

'Time and trust'

"I think we have a lot of repair to do. Delivery sales and takeout certainly have grown significantly, and we hope that that continues, but I think we're going to slowly but surely build our in-store guests through time and trust," he said. The latest read on optimism from the National Federation of Independent Business last week showed another steep drop in sentiment for the month of April, but small business owners said they expect the economy to improve over the next six months. So while things are tough on Main Street, there's hope that operations will improve as time goes on. Restaurant transaction data also supports a shift toward the positive, according to NPD Group. For the week ended May 10, restaurant chain transactions improved for the fourth consecutive week, down 23% overall, compared with a 26% drop the week prior. There are 19 states allowing some level of on-premise dining. The researcher said "open states" performed eight points better than the remaining U.S. in the week reported, underscoring the idea that gradual reopenings may be met with some pent-up demand. "Permanent restaurant closures, economically distressed consumers and the possibility of a second wave of virus cases still bring uncertainty, but at least for now, the recent run of weekly gains is encouraging," said David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor, in a statement. "The road back will be challenging and slow, but we're headed in the right direction."

'A receptionist on steroids'