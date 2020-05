I realize Chipotle is not the whole economy. But look at the chart. The stock has more than doubled off its lows, and today crossed $1,000 a share for the first time.

If this is anything like the shape of the whole U.S. recovery, we have a lot to be hopeful for (and granted, a lot of that priced in already)! See you...now!! Headlines below.

