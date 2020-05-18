Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1's sell for $560,000, setting a new sneaker record

Michael Jordan mania is taking over the auction world, as a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1's sold for $560,000 and became the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

The sneakers, which were worn in a game by Jordan and autographed, sold for more than three times their original estimate, after a frenzy of bidding that saw the value go up by $300,000 in the final 20 minutes. The final hammer price beat the previous record holder, a pair of 1972 Nike Waffle Racing "Flat Moon Shoes" that went for $437,500 in 2019.

Sotheby's didn't disclose the name of the buyer or seller, but said bidding came from four continents.