Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Best Buy, Nvidia, Dollar Tree & more

BMO said the graphics processing company continues to execute and was uniquely positioned going forward.

"We have stayed on the sidelines long enough on the NVDA shares. We are raising our rating to Outperform from Market Perform and raising our target price to $425 from $285. While there is no one single event we can point to which has led us to change our thinking, the continued execution on the data center side, along with the latest product rollout, has helped. We believe NVIDIA is uniquely positioned to continue to benefit from a massive shift in the compute landscape."