New York asks major sports leagues to open seasons without fans, Gov. Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's asked major league sports teams to start planning to play their seasons without fans, adding that the state is willing to help.

"New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. "Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we're a ready, willing and able partner."

While the stadiums aren't allowed to have fans, Cuomo said the games could be televised.

"I think this is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest in the state of New York," Cuomo said.

Major League Baseball officials previously told CNBC that they are continuing discussions with with players union on a plan that outlines steps to start the 2020 regular season, which was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press reported team owners signed off on a proposal on May 11 that said clubs would resume spring training programs in June to prepare for a July start to the season.

The National Football League released its upcoming schedule in early May, which indicated the league fully intends to start its next season in September, despite current lockdown orders across the U.S.

New York is working toward reopening regions in the state in phases. Cuomo said that a sixth region in Western New York will begin phase one of the state's reopening plan on Tuesday. All of the regions that have been allowed to reopen so far have been in the upstate and central part of New York.

New York City has only met three of the seven criteria needed to begin a phased reopening.

Phase one of the state's reopening plan would allow retail stores to offer curbside or in-store pickup and for manufacturing and construction work to resume. Entertainment and recreational activities wouldn't be allowed until phase four of the reopening plan.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.