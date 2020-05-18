Add Howard Marks to the list of notable investors who believe the market comeback has gone too far

Billionaire investor Howard Marks joined a growing chorus of notable investors in warning that the market rebound has gone too far given the uphill battle of developing a cure for Covid-19 and its economic impact in the meanwhile.

Specifically, Marks believes that markets will eventually face more turbulence once the Federal Reserve's unprecedented, but nonetheless temporary support mechanisms fade, according to a Bloomberg News report.

"Can the Fed keep it up forever?" Marks said in a Bloomberg "Front Row" interview. "Those of us in the markets believe that stocks and bonds are selling at prices they wouldn't sell at if the Fed were not the dominant force. So if the Fed were to recede, we would all take over as buyers, but I don't think at these levels."

The U.S. central bank in March embarked on a historic campaign to support the economy and financial markets through a variety of asset purchases and an announcement of two corporate-credit facilities with $750 billion in spending power.

The Fed's coup de grace came on April 9, when it announced a $2.3 trillion lending program that will extend credit to banks that issue Paycheck Protection Program loans and purchase up to $600 billion in loans issued through the Main Street program to medium-sized firms.

Optimism about the central bank's efforts grew Sunday night, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke of the colossal efforts it's already undertaken and its continued commitment to sustaining U.S. growth.

"There's a lot more we can do" to help the economy, Powell told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired Sunday. "We've done what we can as we go. But I will say that we're not out of ammunition by a long shot. No, there's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have."

It's those types of comments and mammoth monetary policies that have reassured some investors that U.S. business will find its footing and, slowly but surely, return to normal. That sentiment, combined with new hopes over a Covid-19 vaccine, helped catapult U.S. stocks higher on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 850 points, or 3.5%, and on pace for its best day since April 6.

But skeptics — both of the Fed's potency and of the market rally — remain. Of paramount concern to current market bears is how long it could take for corporate profits to return to growth.