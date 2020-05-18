Retailers are rushing to get online. But that brings new challenges

Kimco's designated curbside pickup spots at Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring, Texas. Source: Kimco

Online shopping has been a boon for some retailers during the Covid-19 crisis. It has been a lifeline for others. But for nearly all companies, it's brought a slew of new challenges. Many retailers were already expanding their e-commerce offerings prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The global crisis, though, has added greater urgency to that effort. With shuttered stores and customers holed up at home, online shopping suddenly became the only sales option for stores like Macy's, Kohl's and Gap. And even at retailers that stayed open, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, it became many shoppers' preference. The shift of sales online, through either curbside pickup or store-to-door delivery, is testing retailers and forcing them to change how they operate and train employees. It is also adding new costs that cut into their profits. "There's no other option," Jan Kniffen, a consultant to investors in retail companies and a former retail executive, said in an interview. "Otherwise, you let someone else take your market share, or you let someone else have your business. That's why even Costco ... TJ Maxx ... are going online." Demand for online shopping has clearly shot up. U.S. e-commerce sales have been up an average of about 49% daily, from April 1 to April 23 compared with a baseline period of March 1 to March 11, according to data from Adobe Analytics. And as consumer spending in the U.S. tumbled a record 16.4% in April, nonstore sales, which includes online retailers, saw growth in their category of 8.4%. Some retailers have responded to the trend by adding new options. Walmart accelerated the development and launch of Express Delivery, a new service that delivers online purchases like groceries, toys and electronics to customers' homes in less than two hours. Nearly 1,000 stores offered the service as of early May, and the retailer plans to add hundreds more stores, according to a news release. Walgreens launched a new online offering, too. Customers can buy items online and pick them up at their local pharmacy's drive-thru window. The service is available at at more than 7,000 stores. The drive-thru windows have been typically used for prescription pickup. Now, customers are getting larger baskets of items, including cans of soup and cleaning products, said Stefanie Kruse, Walgreen's vice president of digital commerce. Kruse said the idea was born early on in the pandemic. "We realized that we were going to need to be able to offer safer, more convenient alternate ways for people to get things from us that allowed us to promote social distancing," she said. She said the company had "teams coding day and night for weeks" to speed along the drive-thru option. It's seen online traffic jump by about 160% during the pandemic, as customers look up store hours, checked items' availability and shop online, she said. The drugstore chain also expanded on-demand delivery to more than 7,000 stores in late March through third-party service, Postmates.

An employee inside a restaurant waits for customers arriving for pickup in Alhambra, California on May 7, 2020. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Still, the online services come at a cost. Companies are having to do tasks traditionally done by customers, such as picking an item off a shelf and transporting it to a person's home. "For most retailers, the fact remains that online is more expensive," said Jill Standish, Accenture's global head of retail. "If you had done 15% of your business online and now all the sudden you're doing 50% of your business online, boy that's a cost of doing business that you didn't plan for. You might see a lot of volume, but you're not going to see a lot of profitability." The most profitable sales are the ones customers make when they walk into a store and pick something off the shelf. In most cases, the second best option is having a customer pick up an online order in stores, where they may add another item to their basket. Curbside pickup limits the odds of additional sales, but trims down transportation costs. The most expensive sale for a retailer is an online order that must be packed up and shipped to someone's home. And then, with an influx of digital orders, there will inevitably be more returns. People often order extra sizes of clothing online, for example, not knowing which one will be the perfect fit. And returns become another costly burden for retailers. This is even more true during the pandemic, where merchandise is being touched by multiple people, and the threat of the coronavirus lingering on surfaces remains a concern. To fulfill online orders, companies also need to train employees for different kinds of roles, such as picking and packing. At Walmart, for example, the retailer said it has 74,000 personal shoppers. Some were specifically hired for Express Delivery, though the company declined to say how many. Walmart is charging $10 per order for the speedier service, on top of typical delivery charges — an acknowledgement of its higher cost. Kruse said Walgreens knew it would face new challenges with the drive-thru pickup option and wanted to make sure it could deliver a reliable and positive customer experience. To do that, she said it limited the service to about 100 items, so stores can make sure they're in stock. She said orders are usually ready in under two hours, but it's chosen not to guarantee a turnaround time for customers. "With e-commerce, you have to wait a couple of days to get your order typically — particularly in today's environment where even the fastest retailers are having delays from a shipping standpoint and not able to meet capacity," she said. The drugstore chain's large footprint of stores, with their inventory and workforce, has given it an edge, she added. Walmart and Target have used their many stores as fulfillment centers, too. They've also nudged customers towards picking up orders curbside, to try to lower delivery expenses. As lockdowns lift in many states, America's department stores and clothing chains have started to reopen for business with curbside pickup, too — but it's been a new model for many of these shops where consumers often prefer to visit and try items on. By this past weekend, Coach and Kate Spade's parent company Tapestry said 300 of its shops in North America will be open for curbside or in-store pickup only. Gap is offering curbside pickup at dozens of stores. So is Nordstrom. "The consumer wants to meet us in a lot of different ways," Tapestry Chief Executive Jide Zeitlin told CNBC in a phone interview. "The line between digital and physical is increasingly blurry."

'A forced change in consumer behavior'