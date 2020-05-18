Small businesses can apply for PPP loan forgiveness. These questions remain unanswered

Small-business owners who borrowed from the federal Paycheck Protection Program program can now apply for loan forgiveness.

Getting the balances erased may be easier said than done.

The PPP loan, which was established by the CARES Act, is intended to cover up to eight weeks of wages, mortgage interest and other expenses.

The amount borrowed is supposed to be forgivable if at least 75% of the proceeds are used to cover payroll, according to the Small Business Administration. Meanwhile, any amounts that aren't forgiven must be repaid in two years at a rate of 1%.

Accountants and attorneys have eagerly awaited additional guidance on forgiveness from the Treasury Department and the SBA.

The federal agencies gave some clarity to PPP borrowers on Friday night in the form of an 11-page forgiveness application. However, the document still falls short, tax professionals said.

"Yes, there's now some clarity and, yes, there are now more questions that have developed because of the form," said Erik Asgeirsson, president of CPA.com, the American Institute of CPA's business and technology arm.