Tax surprise awaits small businesses that can't deduct some expenses covered by PPP

A tax surprise could be around the corner for business owners who participate in the federal government's forgivable loan program — unless Congress intervenes.

The Paycheck Protection Program offers small businesses a lifeline in the form of a forgivable loan they can use to cover up to eight weeks of payroll costs, mortgage interest and other expenses.

Demand for the aid was so high that the government rolled out a second round of PPP funding on April 27, to the tune of $310 billion.

There's a catch, however.

Business owners who take the loan won't be able to write off expenses that would otherwise be deductible if they use the PPP proceeds to cover the cost and get forgiveness, according to the IRS.

That could result in higher tax bills as entrepreneurs prepare to pay the first and second quarters' estimated taxes on July 15.

"When you're looking at the first quarters of the year and you're planning estimated tax payments, if you don't get the deductions for salaries and wages, it could create more income that you need to pay taxes on," said Dan Herron, CPA and principal of Elemental Wealth Advisors in San Luis Obispo, California.