The S&P 500 is up 3% over the past 12 months as the market's resilience continues to mystify many

The S&P 500 is up more than 3% over the past 12 months while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 — which consists of the 100-largest companies in the composite — has gained more than 6% year to date.

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked an unprecedented wave of job losses and decline in economic activity. And yet amazingly the stock market has posted a decent return over the last one year.

Wall Street's resilience comes despite the confirmation of more than 4.7 million coronavirus cases globally, with nearly 1.5 million of those coming from the U.S. It also comes in the face of a record spike in unemployment claims. However, those trends led the Federal Reserve and lawmakers to take up massive stimulus campaigns to help out the economy.

"The Federal Reserve's move to cut interest rates to zero as well as extraordinary amounts of liquidity injected into our financial system has helped stabilize the debt and equity markets during the COVID-19 upheaval," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, in a note.

The Fed cut rates to zero back in March as the coronavirus pandemic began dampening the outlook for the U.S. economy. The central bank also launched an open-ended asset-purchase program. Last week, the central bank started buying corporate bonds —both investment grade and junk-rated — and some ETFs that own that debt.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said Sunday "there's a lot more we can do" to help out the economy. In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Powell said: We've done what we can as we go. But I will say that we're not out of ammunition by a long shot. No, there's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have."

Those comments helped spark a sharp rally Monday. The S&P 500 surged more than 3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 900 points. The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed nearly 2%.

U.S. lawmakers have also approved trillions in fiscal stimulus to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus. Some of the fiscal relief measures undertaken include sending stimulus checks directly to Americans and expanded unemployment benefits.

Recently, expectations of the economy reopening and hope of a coronavirus vaccine have also bolstered equities. Several states have begun easing their stay-at-home orders, gradually letting some nonessential businesses resume operations. Moderna reported Monday "positive data" from an early stage coronavirus vaccine trial.