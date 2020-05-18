Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 350,100 people across the state as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, Cuomo said the state has over 700 testing facilities and now has more testing capacity and sites than they're using, a new problem for the state. More than 60 CVS pharmacies in the state will start conducting daily coronavirus tests, he announced.

The New York Department of Health is investigating approximately 120 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a potentially fatal illness doctors suspect is being caused by Covid-19 infections. Cuomo said that he doesn't think the number of kids with PMIS has been fully reported, however, and that the number will likely rise as health officials begin investigating.

"I believe this is a syndrome that we are just discovering," Cuomo said. "I think the numbers are going to be much, much higher."

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people in the U.S. and more than 4.7 million globally, according to data from Hopkins.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.