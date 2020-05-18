What to watch today: Dow futures extend gains after positive vaccine results

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

The CEOs of Uber (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) met over the weekend to continue merger discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal, as they try to work out a stock-swap deal to combine Uber's delivery service, Uber Eats, with Grubhub. Grubhub continues to maintain that Uber's current offer is too low. Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian was named lead independent director at Under Armour (UAA), effective at the athletic apparel maker's annual meeting on May 27. El-Erian has been an Under Armour board member since 2018. Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit will be the target of likely antitrust lawsuits from the Justice Department and state attorneys general, according to The Wall Street Journal. The suits will reportedly focus on Google's dominance in both the advertising business and in online search. Japan's Softbank is in talks to sell a significant portion of its stake in T-Mobile US (TMUS) to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom, according to The Wall Street Journal. Such a transaction would boost Deutsche Telekom's share from nearly 44% to over 50%. Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla has zeroed in on two locations in Texas and Oklahoma as possible sites for a new factory, according to a source intimately familiar with the automaker's plans who spoke to CNBC. Best Buy (BBY) – Best Buy was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Telsey Advisory Group, which expects the electronic retailer to benefit from the shift to working at home and increased consumer adoption of e-commerce. J.C. Penney (JCP) – The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with plans to hand control to lenders and split into two separate companies. One would hold the retail operations, while the other would be a real estate investment trust holding some of the company's property. Walt Disney (DIS) – Disney will reopen part of the shopping area at its Disney Springs resort in Florida on Wednesday. The company is implementing a variety of safety measures, including masks and contactless payment options. Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) – Fiat Chrysler is in talks to set up a $6.8 billion credit line that will be guaranteed by the Italian government. The automaker is trying to shore up its finances as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as proceed with its planned merger with Peugeot parent PSA Groupe. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) – Cinemark was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at B Riley FBR, which points to a variety of negative factors for the movie theater operator including a worsening coronavirus situation in Brazil.

WATERCOOLER