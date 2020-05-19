5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow erases most losses after strong Walmart earnings

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify virtually before the Senate Banking Committee starting at 10 a.m. ET. It's the first update to Congress required by the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue economic package approved in March. Senators are expected to question Powell and Mnuchin about actions still needed to keep the world's largest economy afloat. U.S. homebuilding dropped to a five-year low in April, underlining fears the coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second-quarter since the Great Depression. Housing starts tumbled 30.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 units last month. Data for March was revised higher to show homebuilding declining to a pace of 1.276 million units instead of dropping to 1.216 million units as previously reported.

2. Tale of two Dow stocks

Walmart shares rose more than 3% in Tuesday's premarket after the retail giant said its online investments helped prepare the company for the crush of consumer demand for groceries, cleaning items and other stay-at-home essentials during the coronavirus outbreak. The big-box retailer's e-commerce sales in the U.S. shot up by 74% and its same-store sales grew by 10% in the first quarter. Walmart, like many other companies, withdrew its guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty related to the pandemic.

Home Depot shares fell about 1.5% in Tuesday's premarket after the home improvement chain reported first-quarter sales rose sharply but profits were weighed down by extra costs related to the coronavirus crisis. Home Depot also suspended its 2020 outlook. Last month, Home Depot canceled major spring seasonal promotions that drive foot traffic to stores.

3. Dimon wants to rebuild economy for everyone

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in a memo that the coronavirus crisis should be used to build an economy that offers opportunities for "dramatically more people." Ahead of Tuesday's annual shareholders meeting, Dimon detailed the steps the bank has taken to support customers and employees since the crisis began two months ago, as well as his thinking about returning employees to work sites. In his annual letter last month, Dimon said he expects the pandemic will bring a "bad recession" and elements of financial strain similar to the 2008 downturn. Dimon, 64, returned to JPMorgan after a heart procedure in March to find an industry at a critical juncture.

4. Trump threatens to cut WHO funding, reveals he's taking hydroxychloroquine

U.S. President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump threatened to permanently cut off U.S. funding of the World Health Organization if the international health agency does not make "major substantive improvements within the next 30 days." Trump halted U.S. funding for the WHO last month as his administration conducted a review of the agency's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The president also said he's been taking hydroxychloroquine daily for over a week to prevent coronavirus infection even though the anti-malaria drug is not a proven treatment for Covid-19. "I happen to be taking it," Trump said during a roundtable event at the White House on Monday. "A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it."

5. White House to announce contract to bring back drug manufacturing

