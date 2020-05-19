From Alibaba to Xiaomi, China tech giants set to benefit as Hong Kong changes stock index rules

Logo and mascot 'Ali cattle' at the headquarters of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou.

Major changes on Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index could pave the way for China's tech giants to expand their trading presence in Asia, while giving more investors access to their stocks.

In a major revamp announced on Monday, the Hang Seng index will for the first time allow companies with primary listings elsewhere, as well as those with dual-class shares, to be included in the 50-year-old benchmark.

Companies listed in the U.S. can have a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange currently. But, before the latest rule change, they could not be included in the benchmark Hang Seng index (HSI), and by default, in the index funds that track the HSI.

In particular, three Chinese tech stocks — e-commerce giant Alibaba, phone maker Xiaomi and food delivery giant Meituan — are set to reap the benefits of being included.

Shares of Hong-Kong listed Alibaba and Xiaomi were up more than 2% by Tuesday afternoon, while Meituan rose 1.65%.

All three companies are among the top five stocks traded in Hong Kong by value every month, according to Reuters. Collectively, they represent 15% of the total market capitalization of Hong Kong-listed companies, investment bank Morgan Stanley said.

Alibaba, Xiaomi and Meituan are companies with dual-class shares — or those with two classes of shares that have different voting rights, according to Reuters. One class allows founders and executives of the company to have more voting power, while the other class is issued to the general public, with limited or no voting rights.

Additionally, Alibaba has a secondary listing in Hong Kong. It first listed in New York in 2014.